Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.94. 8,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.