Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo in the first quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.