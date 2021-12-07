RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.