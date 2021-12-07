Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post sales of $427.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.48 million and the lowest is $422.10 million. Plantronics posted sales of $484.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.