Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Franchise Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.