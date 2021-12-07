Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.45).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

