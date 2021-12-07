Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.49) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.27).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 112.88 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.76. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,147.73).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

