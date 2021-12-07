Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G24. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.22 ($82.27).

ETR:G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.18) on Friday. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a one year high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.34.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

