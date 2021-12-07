ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

