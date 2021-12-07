Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $20.21 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 74,641 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

