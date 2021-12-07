Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

