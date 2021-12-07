Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $92.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.