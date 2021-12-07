AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $79.95 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,665.00 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.