Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.
RIVN opened at 116.78 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.