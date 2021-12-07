Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.

RIVN opened at 116.78 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

