IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

