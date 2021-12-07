MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Quiet Period To End on December 14th

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During MDxHealth’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MDXH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.