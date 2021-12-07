Solo Brands Inc’s (NYSE:DTC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Solo Brands’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:DTC opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

