HireRight Holdings Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight’s (NYSE:HRT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. HireRight had issued 22,222,222 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $422,222,218 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

