Sonendo Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Sonendo’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SONX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

