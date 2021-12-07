Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:LAAAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LAAAU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $204,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $494,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

