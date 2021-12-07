Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58. 21,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,151,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

