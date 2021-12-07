Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 15,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,800,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,780. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

