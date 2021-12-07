Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $76.25 and last traded at $76.60. 4,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Specifically, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $3,472,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

