Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $76.65. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

