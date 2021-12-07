Gray Television Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,361% compared to the average volume of 247 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.