2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 8627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Specifically, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

