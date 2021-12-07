2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 8627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Specifically, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

