OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. OMNIQ has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OMNIQ will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNIQ (OMQS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.