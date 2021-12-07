Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.06.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.