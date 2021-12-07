Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

