Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.