United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNFI opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

