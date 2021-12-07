Avista Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.32 on Monday. Avista has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth $75,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.