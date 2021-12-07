Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

