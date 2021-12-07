FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.00.

MKTX opened at $362.00 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

