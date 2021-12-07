FY2021 Earnings Estimate for THK Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for THK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

THK stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.70.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

