FY2021 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.18. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

