Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTN opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.77. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

