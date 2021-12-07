Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.