Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.46.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
