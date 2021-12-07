Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.