Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.28 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

