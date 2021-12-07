Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

XPRO stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

