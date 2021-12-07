Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.82.

DOCS opened at $57.56 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

