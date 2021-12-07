Critical Contrast: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26%

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Whitney and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.11 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.25 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.08 $26.46 million $3.27 7.26

Orrstown Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.