Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Victoria Mitchell Buys 14,446 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,110.83).

Shares of LOOK opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Lookers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.61 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £231.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOOK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

