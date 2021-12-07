Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Victoria Mitchell Acquires 14,446 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,110.83).

Shares of LOOK stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.83. The company has a market cap of £231.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. Lookers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.61 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

LOOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

