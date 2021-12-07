$0.97 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.