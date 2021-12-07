Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of OR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

