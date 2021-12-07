JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.61.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$58.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.10. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $562,356 in the last quarter.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.