Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Cormark increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.