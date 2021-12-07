BMO Capital Markets Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.82.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$94.45 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75. The firm has a market cap of C$171.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

